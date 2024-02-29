PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $45.42

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $42.73. PAR Technology shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 78,346 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

