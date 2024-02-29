Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.50. Magnite shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 428,426 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Magnite Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

