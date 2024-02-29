Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $89.95

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $95.56. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 277,763 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

