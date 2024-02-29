Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.60. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2,679,813 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

