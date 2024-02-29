Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up to $74.42

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.42, but opened at $85.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $89.46, with a volume of 162,105 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.