Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

