AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:AFB opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
