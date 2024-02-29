AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $21,254,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 326,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

