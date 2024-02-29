Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group has a payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,604,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

