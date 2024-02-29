NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.85

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 14577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Further Reading

