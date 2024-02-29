Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.62

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 213842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

