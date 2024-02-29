JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.76

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.