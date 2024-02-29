Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,098,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 695,856 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,913 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

