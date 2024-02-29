Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,098,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 695,856 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WVE
Wave Life Sciences Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,913 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wave Life Sciences
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.