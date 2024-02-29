iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 220,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 151,302 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $47.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

