Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 90,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 186,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLSE
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 90,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 90,118 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,966,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 82,813 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $750,285.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,684,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,362,059.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 316,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,949. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.