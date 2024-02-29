Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 90,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 186,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 90,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 90,118 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,966,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 82,813 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $750,285.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,684,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,362,059.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 316,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,949. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

