Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.79

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 185021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after buying an additional 870,340 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,110,000 after purchasing an additional 213,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 84,512 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

