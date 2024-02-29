CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 270,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 249,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in CION Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CION Investment by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in CION Investment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

