Research Analysts Set Expectations for Astrana Health’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

