John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.33

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 11184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,736,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,218,000 after purchasing an additional 622,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

