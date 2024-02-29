International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.37 and last traded at $75.48. Approximately 442,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,124,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

