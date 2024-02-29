BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 75974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,452,586 shares of company stock worth $22,036,703.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
