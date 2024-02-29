First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FMY opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

