First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE FMY opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.17.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
