First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $247,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

