The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

