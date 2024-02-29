Analysts Offer Predictions for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.7 %

HSIC opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.