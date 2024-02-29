Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Open Lending by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

