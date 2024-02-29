Salesforce, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

CRM opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.03.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

