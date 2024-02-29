Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGD opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

