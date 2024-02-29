Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

