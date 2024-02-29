Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Stericycle by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

