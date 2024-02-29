SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $48.61 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.