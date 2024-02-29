Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $40.40.
In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
