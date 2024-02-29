Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.