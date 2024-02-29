The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.08 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90. The firm has a market cap of C$78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.79.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
