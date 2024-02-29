The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.08 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90. The firm has a market cap of C$78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

