Smith & Nephew plc (SN) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on May 22nd

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,048.50 ($13.30) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,091.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,042.93. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 887 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5,242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.83) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.59) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.27).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

