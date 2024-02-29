Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Woodside Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1,554.06 ($19.71) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,623.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,737.99. The firm has a market cap of £29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.29 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02).
About Woodside Energy Group
