Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1,554.06 ($19.71) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,623.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,737.99. The firm has a market cap of £29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.29 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02).

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

