Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1,554.06 ($19.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.29 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.99.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

