Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1,554.06 ($19.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.29 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.99.
About Woodside Energy Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ross Stores a Pre-earnings Buy with this Specific Strategy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.