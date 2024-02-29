Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GO. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

