Smith & Nephew plc (SN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SN opened at GBX 1,048.50 ($13.30) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 887 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5,242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,091.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,042.93.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.59) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.27).

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.