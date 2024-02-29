Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.60 Per Share

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unite Group Trading Up 1.4 %

LON:UTG opened at GBX 963 ($12.21) on Thursday. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.56). The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,714.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,013.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.06) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,155 ($14.65) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.34) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unite Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.95).

About Unite Group

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

