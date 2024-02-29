New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSEFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

New Stratus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CVE:NSE opened at C$0.64 on Monday. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.84.

About New Stratus Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.