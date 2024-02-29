New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
New Stratus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
CVE:NSE opened at C$0.64 on Monday. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.84.
About New Stratus Energy
