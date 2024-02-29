Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to Outperform

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $458.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

