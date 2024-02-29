Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

