Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SMLP opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMLP

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.