Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $3.07 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 270,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.