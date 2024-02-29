PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.56% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91.
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
