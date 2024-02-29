Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Earnings Results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5,716.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 2,691,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

