uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Pierre Caloz Sells 9,455 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Down 0.9 %

QURE opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. uniQure has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $26,572,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in uniQure by 111.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 890,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in uniQure by 527.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

