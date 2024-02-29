Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of PLRX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

