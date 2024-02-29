Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Bumble stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

