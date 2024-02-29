Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $337.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $343.58.

Boston Beer Stock Down 15.7 %

NYSE SAM opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Boston Beer by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

